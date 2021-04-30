Apple Updates Firmware for AirPods Pro and Second-Generation AirPods

Share Facebook

Apple has quietly updated the firmware in the AirPods Pro and second-generation AirPods to version 3E751. The firmware was last updated in September 2020. Apple doesn’t offer release notes for AirPods firmware, so we hope this addresses sound quality issues owners have reported, such as crackling and declining sound quality over time.

To check your firmware version, connect your AirPods to an iPhone or iPad and go to Settings > General > About > AirPods. Reportedly, you can force a firmware update by putting the AirPods in their case, connecting the case to a power source, and then pairing the AirPods to an iPhone or iPad.

