Using an Apple Watch as an Autism Aid
Megan Rhiannon has written a piece for Wirecutter explaining how she uses her Apple Watch to increase her productivity while accommodating her needs as an autistic person, including dealing with fuzzy-headedness and extreme sensitivity to sound. Rhiannon says relying on different watch faces and apps that quietly remind her to do tasks, “unexpectedly changed my life in a profound way.” The apps she uses include:
- Tiimo, a scheduling app designed to help neurodivergent people manage their time
- Things 3, a task manager she uses for tracking smaller to-dos and lists
- Bear, a writing app she uses for journaling and storing reference material
