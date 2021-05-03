Using an Apple Watch as an Autism Aid

Share Facebook

Megan Rhiannon has written a piece for Wirecutter explaining how she uses her Apple Watch to increase her productivity while accommodating her needs as an autistic person, including dealing with fuzzy-headedness and extreme sensitivity to sound. Rhiannon says relying on different watch faces and apps that quietly remind her to do tasks, “unexpectedly changed my life in a profound way.” The apps she uses include:

Tiimo, a scheduling app designed to help neurodivergent people manage their time

Things 3, a task manager she uses for tracking smaller to-dos and lists

Bear, a writing app she uses for journaling and storing reference material

Read original article