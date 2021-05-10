FTC Comes Out in Favor of Right to Repair

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



iFixit covers the just-released US Federal Trade Commission report calling out manufacturers for restricting consumer repairs and debunking common arguments against the right to repair. The FTC found that companies are illegally voiding warranties in violation of the Magnuson Moss Warranty Act, and it is considering more stringent enforcement of the law and additional rules to make it easier for owners to repair their own devices or take them to independent repair shops.

One common manufacturer argument is that they make repair difficult to prevent consumers from hurting themselves. The FTC not only disagreed with that assessment, but also found that by making repairs more difficult, manufacturers are making independent repair less safe. The FTC also didn’t buy arguments that independent repair threatens customer security or opens manufacturers up to liability, having found no evidence of either. Finally, the FTC noted that repair restrictions cause harm to local economies by limiting the business of independent repair shops, which disproportionately damage the poor and minorities.

Read original article