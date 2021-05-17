Apple Takes Apple Music Sound Quality to the Next Level

Share Facebook

Apple is upgrading the entire Apple Music library to lossless audio, and many songs will soon support surround sound with Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio, at no additional cost.

According to 9to5Mac, these upgrades will come to Apple Music in June 2021, with iOS 14.6, iPadOS 14.6, macOS 11.4, and tvOS 14.6. 20 million songs will be available in lossless at first, with the entire library using the Apple Lossless Audio Codec by the end of the year. Apple didn’t give specifics on how many songs will be re-mixed to support Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio, but Apple Music will offer Dolby Atmos playlists so you can easily find surround-sound content.

Apple Music will automatically play Dolby Atmos audio on all AirPods and Beats headphones with an H1 or W1 chip, and built-in speakers in the latest iPhones, iPads, and Macs. While Apple failed to mention the HomePod in the announcement, the Apple Music page explicitly calls out the HomePod and the Apple TV 4K with compatible speakers. Absent from the list is the HomePod mini.. Dolby Atmos will work with third-party headphones and speakers as well, but you’ll have to enable it manually.

Apple says that Apple Music lossless audio starts at “CD quality” 16 bit at 44.1 kHz and tops out at 24 bit at 192 KHz. The highest quality setting will require a digital-to-analog converter (DAC) to take advantage of it. The higher the quality, the more bandwidth will be required to stream and store the music, so you can have different settings for cellular, Wi-Fi, and downloaded music.

Competing services are already feeling the heat. Amazon announced this morning that lossless streaming is now a free upgrade on Amazon Music. The service probably the most threatened is Tidal, which has made high-quality audio its distinguishing feature. Tidal has rolled out Tidal Masters, which boast super-duper-ultra-high-quality audio, but is it better enough to keep subscribers from Apple Music?