The Two Faces of Find My

In the conversation that followed Glenn Fleishman’s “13 AirTag Tracking Scenarios” (15 May 2021), it became clear that Apple’s terminology choices and user interface design have resulted in confusion over precisely what constitutes “Find My.” To wit: Find My is two services packaged into one and named almost identically. It’s worth understanding the difference between these distinct, intertwined Find My services because an individual user—much like one of Glenn’s fictional characters—might not want to participate in the global crowdsourced Find My network for philosophical reasons.

(We’re not going to get into that question here. Suffice it to say that as far as we can tell, the Find My network protects your privacy well; there are no concerns about it revealing anything about you to anyone else as far as we know. But if you don’t wish to be a part of the Find My network such that your devices can help other people find their lost items, that’s your business.)

The key thing to realize is that there are two distinct aspects to Find My:

Find My device (Internet): If you lose your iPhone, having Find My iPhone turned on lets you locate, lock, and erase the iPhone as long as it can access the Internet. You can use the Find My app in iOS, iPadOS, or macOS, or via iCloud.com. Find My device is bi-directional: your device can report its location, and you can send it one of those commands. In addition, turning on Find My iPhone enables Activation Lock, which prevents anyone from erasing and reactivating the iPhone without your Apple ID password. The only reason not to turn on Find My device is if you’re working with a test device that you reset frequently. (Been there, done that—see “Extracting Data from an Old iOS App Broken by iOS 14.5,” 20 May 2021.) Find My device works with the iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple Watch, and Mac.

Part of the confusion stems from how Apple grouped these settings under (for instance) Settings > YourName > Find My > Find My iPhone. If you assumed that the Find My iPhone item related purely to finding your iPhone, you might think using Find My iPhone required that you participate in the Find My network. You have to disable Find My network at that level of settings to end your participation in the Find My network. (On a Mac, that option is System Preferences > Apple ID/iCloud, available by clicking Options next to the Find My service name.)

Plus, the Find My app bundles together finding devices, items like AirTags, and people who have shared their location with you. That’s likely the correct approach for a good user experience, but it muddies the distinction between Find My device and the Find My network.

As a final bit of confusion, the AirPods and some Beats headphones also appear in the Find My app’s list of devices, but they connect only locally over Bluetooth and don’t broadcast their location to anything but the devices with which they’re paired. Thus, you can find them only when they’re in range of their associated iPhone or iPad.

We’d like to see Apple enhance AirPods charging cases, or even the AirPods themselves, with support for the Find My network. They’re the Apple device we misplace the most (see “AirPods Versus AirPods Pro: Apple’s Earbuds Go Head-to-Head,” 3 July 2020). It’s also ridiculous that Apple would introduce a beautifully redesigned Siri Remote at the same time as the AirTag without adding support for ultrawideband-based locating using the Find My app (see “Apple Updates Apple TV 4K; Introduces New Siri Remote,” 20 April 2021).