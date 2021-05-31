Skip to content
Josh Centers No comments

Fishing for a Lost iPhone with MagSafe

AppleInsider reports on a Berlin man who dropped his iPhone 12 Pro in a canal but eventually managed to fish it out thanks to the MagSafe connector on the back. He attached a magnet to the line of a fishing pole. Happily, at about 3 AM, he successfully retrieved the iPhone from the canal. Despite spending hours underwater, it was fully functional.  Why do we suspect that alcohol might have been involved in both the accident and the rescue?

 

