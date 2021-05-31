Things Learned from the Epic Games v. Apple Lawsuit

Share Facebook

Even though it’s almost certain to be appealed, we’re curious to see the outcome of the legal battle between Fortnite maker Epic Games and Apple over App Store policies. In the meantime, the trial has revealed reams of internal communications that shed some insight into Apple’s business (for background on the legal dustup, see “App Store Wars: Facebook vs. Apple, Publishers vs. Apple, Apple vs. Brave,” 17 December 2020). The Verge has compiled some of the most interesting bits:

Apple keeps iMessage exclusive to its devices to sell more iPhones.

Apple went out of its way to get Netflix to keep using in-app purchases for subscriptions.

Apple makes a huge profit from the App Store but vehemently denies knowing that it does.

Apple may be slow to support modern Web app technologies on the iPhone to maintain control over iOS for security reasons.

Apple is deeply concerned about malware on the Mac and seems inclined to lock macOS down much as iOS and iPadOS are.

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has been lobbying Tim Cook to open up iOS for years.

One released document caught our interest for personal reasons. In January 2016, Phil Schiller forwarded Jason Snell’s first Six Colors Apple report card to other executives, featuring comments from Adam Engst and Josh Centers. At least Apple sees some of what we write and say, even if there’s seldom any indication that Apple has acted on any of our comments.

Phil Schiller forwards a Six Colors report card to other Apple execs, highlighting App Store/developer comments from @jamesthomson, @rgriff, @Ihnatko, @gruber, and Katie Floyd January 9, 2016 pic.twitter.com/o31lOV64dk — Internal Tech Industry Emails (@TechEmails) May 27, 2021

