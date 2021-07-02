2022 Apple Hardware Calendar from Stephen Hackett

Share Facebook

It just got a little easier to shop for Apple fans this holiday season, whether you’re adding to your own list or buying for a friend or family member. Stephen Hackett of 512 Pixels and the Relay FM podcast network has announced a Kickstarter for the 2022 Apple Hardware Calendar. It’s a 20-by-13-inch wall calendar featuring product photos from his extensive collection of old Macs, along with launch dates for many of Apple’s products throughout the years. $30 or more gets the wall calendar and the images as a digital wallpaper pack for estimated delivery in November 2021; up it to $42 and you also get 14 4×6 prints of all the products in the calendar and some bonus stickers. There’s no worry about it funding—as I write this, Stephen has hit nearly four times his goal amount.

