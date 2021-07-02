Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 31 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Adam Engst

2022 Apple Hardware Calendar from Stephen Hackett

It just got a little easier to shop for Apple fans this holiday season, whether you’re adding to your own list or buying for a friend or family member. Stephen Hackett of 512 Pixels and the Relay FM podcast network has announced a Kickstarter for the 2022 Apple Hardware Calendar. It’s a 20-by-13-inch wall calendar featuring product photos from his extensive collection of old Macs, along with launch dates for many of Apple’s products throughout the years. $30 or more gets the wall calendar and the images as a digital wallpaper pack for estimated delivery in November 2021; up it to $42 and you also get 14 4×6 prints of all the products in the calendar and some bonus stickers. There’s no worry about it funding—as I write this, Stephen has hit nearly four times his goal amount.

2022 Apple Hardware Calendar

Comments About 2022 Apple Hardware Calendar from Stephen Hackett

