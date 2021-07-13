Backblaze Raises Prices to Address Changing Industry Conditions

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



On 17 August 2021, online backup vendor Backblaze will raise its prices to $7 per month or $70 per year. Until then, existing customers can lock in the old price of $60 per year for another year with extension backup credits (in essence, you prepay for another year of service). Backblaze CEO Gleb Budman attributed the price increase to the double whammy of customer backup sizes increasing by 15% over the past 2 years and electronic component costs increasing instead of falling as they traditionally do. Although Budman doesn’t point fingers, it’s hard not to wonder if the increasing component costs might be due to the massive storage requirements of the new Chia cryptocurrency, whose president admitted, “we’ve kind of destroyed the short-term supply chain.”

