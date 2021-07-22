FTC Votes Unanimously in Favor of Right to Repair

Share Facebook

The Federal Trade Commission has acted on President Joe Biden’s executive order calling for right to repair regulation (see “Biden Executive Order Could Significantly Impact Big Tech,” 12 July 2021). The FTC voted unanimously to ramp up enforcement of existing laws against repair restrictions that violate antitrust or consumer protection laws. Practices cited in the FTC’s announcement are gluing parts to make them hard to replace, limiting access to parts and tools, and withholding diagnostic software.

Since the FTC can’t act on its own, but rather must respond to consumer complaints, the FTC is encouraging consumers to report violations of the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act. The act, among other things, prohibits manufacturers from tying warranty coverage to a specific repairer or product.

