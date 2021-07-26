HBO Shuts Down Apple TV Channel, Paramount+/Showtime Bundle Subscriptions Canceled
In theory, Apple TV Channels makes TV subscriptions simpler because you can sign up for third-party services in the Apple TV app using your existing Apple payment method. Unfortunately, Apple TV Channels subscribers have experienced some headaches over the past week.
First, WarnerMedia shut down its HBO Apple TV Channel as of 22 July 2021, expecting users to switch to the HBO Max app. Apple sent users an email letting them know what happened and that they will receive a refund or credit for any unused portion of their subscriptions. Apple also gave them a code to get three months of HBO Max ad-free at a discounted rate of $9.99 per month. That code works through 5 September 2021.
Second, while Paramount+ and Showtime are both still available on Apple TV Channels, those who took advantage of last year’s two-for-one subscription have had those subscriptions canceled without warning. It’s not yet certain if the cancellation was a bug or was intentional. To see if your subscription was canceled, go to Settings > Your Name > Subscriptions on an iPhone.
In my case, the Paramount+/Showtime monthly subscription simply lapsed without auto-renewing. However, it was still available in Settings>(my name)>Subscriptions and it accepted my manual renewal just now.
Interestingly, yesterday (the day my subscription would have normally auto-renewed) I got several Apple Card notifications on my lock screen for the same amount as the monthly Paramount+/Showtime subscription fee, none of which actually showed up in my Apple Card transactions list. The manual renewal I just made, however, did show up in that list. I suspect that the bundle wasn’t canceled by Paramount but that there was some glitch with the auto-payment processing system that kept this month’s automatic renewal from going through.
