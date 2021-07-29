watchOS 7.6.1 Fixes Severe Security Vulnerability

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Apple has issued watchOS 7.6.1 with a fix for the same vulnerability that sparked the iOS 14.7.1, iPadOS 14.7.1, and macOS 11.5.1 updates: a kernel vulnerability that may have been actively exploited in the real world (see “Apple Releases iPadOS 14.7.1 and macOS 11.5.1 with Security Notes for Recent OS Updates,” 26 July 2021).

You can install the watchOS 7.6.1 update, 64.2 MB on an Apple Watch Series 4, in the Watch app on your iPhone under My Watch > General > Software Update. Have your watch on its charger and charged to at least 50%.

Given the severity of the vulnerability and the fact that it’s in the wild, we recommend installing watchOS 7.6.1 sooner than later.