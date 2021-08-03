Intel-Based Mac Pro Gets New Graphics Cards
Over at Six Colors, Jason Snell shares the news that Apple has released three new graphics card modules for the Intel-based Mac Pro, all using AMD’s Radeon Pro W6000 series GPUs. The details and stratospheric prices are likely of interest only to particular professional customers. The news will also continue to disappoint machine learning researchers who have long been hoping for a rapprochement between Apple and GPU-maker Nvidia. However, it’s notable that Apple continues to release upgrades for the Mac Pro, perhaps suggesting that an Apple silicon Mac Pro isn’t coming soon.
My son is just about to order a PC with an NVIDIA card, about 5k in all, which his main graphics package, Cinema4D, supports. He’s only ever used a Mac and well, needs must I suppose, his current setup, an M1 Mini and an i9 MBPro, just doesn’t have the power. It’s a real shame that Apple haven’t indicated a road map for Apple Silicon especially when it comes to the higher end. There’s a lack of clarity around working with other hardware than Apple’s and while all the system on a chip is impressive, for power users with high end graphics needs, they need to know the path forward if they are to invest in Apple hardware. Similarly software developers will lag behind, support for plug-ins/renderers for C4D on the Mac lag about a year behind the PC.
