Intel-Based Mac Pro Gets New Graphics Cards

Over at Six Colors, Jason Snell shares the news that Apple has released three new graphics card modules for the Intel-based Mac Pro, all using AMD’s Radeon Pro W6000 series GPUs. The details and stratospheric prices are likely of interest only to particular professional customers. The news will also continue to disappoint machine learning researchers who have long been hoping for a rapprochement between Apple and GPU-maker Nvidia. However, it’s notable that Apple continues to release upgrades for the Mac Pro, perhaps suggesting that an Apple silicon Mac Pro isn’t coming soon.

