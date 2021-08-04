Skip to content
Josh Centers No comments

The Hottest Apple Handhelds of an Alternate Year 2000

It appears that reports of the Newton’s death were premature (see “Newton Falls from Apple’s Tree,” 27 February 1998). Apple Computer has announced a slew of new Newton products for the year 2000, all powered by Mac OS 9 To-Go:

  • The Newton Phone, which starts at $1499 on a two-year contract. It comes in three colors: beige, silver, and black.
  • The Newton Watch, which starts at $999, but requires a Newton Phone. We’re not sure if anyone will buy a watch that requires a cellphone.
  • The Newton Tablet, starting at $3499. The most ambitious of the lot, the Newton Tablet includes a Newton Pen that magnetically attaches to the top of the tablet. The device also features a kickstand and two USB ports.

Back in our year and reality, these are concept art pieces created by Parker Ortolani for 9to5Mac. While actual handhelds of that era wouldn’t have had color screens or finger-friendly capacitive touchscreens, it’s fun to imagine what could have been. Check ‘em out!

