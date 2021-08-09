A Look at a Working AirPower Prototype

Share Facebook

AirPower is one of Apple’s biggest embarrassments in recent times. After announcing the multi-device wireless charging mat in 2017, Apple failed to ship it and officially canceled the product two years later (see “Apple Cancels AirPower, Can’t Take the Heat,” 29 March 2019). While the company never gave an official reason, rumors suggested that Apple was never able to resolve overheating and interference issues.

The Verge reports that Giulio Zompetti managed to get his hands on a prototype unit, so you can see what AirPower looked like. It should be noted that this is very much not something that would have shipped to consumers—Zompetti had to adjust the baud rate to communicate with it. It also doesn’t work with production devices like iPhones because they need special hardware to activate the charging coils.

