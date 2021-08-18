T-Mobile Hacked, Information on 100 Million Users Stolen

Share Facebook

In what has become all-too-routine news, cellular carrier T-Mobile has confirmed that hackers broke into its systems, stealing the personal data of many millions of users. Motherboard discovered the data being sold on an underground forum, with the seller claiming that they had data on 100 million customers. T-Mobile says it has kicked the hackers out of its systems, but not before they took off with customer names, phone numbers, physical addresses, social security numbers, driver license information, and IMEI numbers.

Unfortunately, there isn’t much you can do about such breaches other than making sure you don’t reuse the same passwords across multiple sites (although passwords don’t seem to have been part of this particular breach) and keeping an eye on your financial accounts and credit report.

