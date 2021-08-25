New Three-Digit 988 Crisis Line Number Requires Expanded Ten-Digit Local Call Dialing

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



In many parts of the US, it has long been possible to make local calls with just the seven-digit phone number; the three-digit area code was implicit for calls between numbers using the same area code. Last year, however, the Federal Communications Commission decided to establish 988 as an easy-to-remember three-digit phone number for Americans to use to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline in times of crisis. That hotline is currently accessible at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), and the 988 number will go into effect on 16 July 2022.

Since some areas that use seven-digit dialing also use 988 as the first three digits of the number, the FCC is requiring all carriers to implement ten-digit dialing in those areas, with 24 October 2021 as a cutoff date. T-Mobile recently alerted its customers to this change, providing a list of area codes by state that will lose access to seven-digit dialing in October. If you’re in one of those area codes, you need to update stored seven-digit phone numbers to include the area code; calls placed with seven-digit numbers may not complete, and you’ll hear a recording explaining why.

Luckily, Apple makes it easy to find offending phone numbers in the Contacts app on the iPhone and iPad. Just search for the three-digit exchanges that are commonplace in your area to see which contacts lack the area code. After you tap a contact with a too-short phone number, the only hard part is remembering to tap Edit instead of the phone number (which immediately calls the person).

Read original article