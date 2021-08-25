New Three-Digit 988 Crisis Line Number Requires Expanded Ten-Digit Local Call Dialing
In many parts of the US, it has long been possible to make local calls with just the seven-digit phone number; the three-digit area code was implicit for calls between numbers using the same area code. Last year, however, the Federal Communications Commission decided to establish 988 as an easy-to-remember three-digit phone number for Americans to use to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline in times of crisis. That hotline is currently accessible at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), and the 988 number will go into effect on 16 July 2022.
Since some areas that use seven-digit dialing also use 988 as the first three digits of the number, the FCC is requiring all carriers to implement ten-digit dialing in those areas, with 24 October 2021 as a cutoff date. T-Mobile recently alerted its customers to this change, providing a list of area codes by state that will lose access to seven-digit dialing in October. If you’re in one of those area codes, you need to update stored seven-digit phone numbers to include the area code; calls placed with seven-digit numbers may not complete, and you’ll hear a recording explaining why.
Luckily, Apple makes it easy to find offending phone numbers in the Contacts app on the iPhone and iPad. Just search for the three-digit exchanges that are commonplace in your area to see which contacts lack the area code. After you tap a contact with a too-short phone number, the only hard part is remembering to tap Edit instead of the phone number (which immediately calls the person).
We’ve had mandatory ten-digit dialing here in central Ohio for a couple of years now. The transition was completely painless for us, because we had always by default entered area codes with our contacts’ phone numbers anyway. When you have contacts in more than one area code, or might be making calls from more than one area code, it’s the logical thing to do. The iPhone is more than smart enough to determine when it needs to use all ten digits.
With more and more people abandoning land lines and taking mobile numbers with them when they move, the area codes of individuals’ numbers are less and less matched to their home location. National mandatory ten-digit dialing has been on the horizon for a while. It’s just been a question of when it would take effect.
If you’re in an area where it used to be seven digit dialing, and it’s changing to ten digit dialing, under
Settings->Phoneis a setting called
Dial Assist. This is suppose to correctly dial the right prefix when it’s ambiguous. If you don’t have an area code for a phone number, it’s suppose to automatically dial the correct area code for you. However, there’s been a few cases where the iPhone makes bad assumptions about the number with Dial Assist. I think Adam had a problem with his mom’s phone dialing Malaysia when dialing his number.
Another possibility is to go to iCloud.com on an iPad, Mac, or PC and go into Contacts (can’t do this on an iPhone). Under the “gear” (lower left on screen) is an option to standardize phone number formats.
Worse come to worse, you can download all of your contacts and reformat them in Python or Perl. Then reload them.
I wonder if there’s a Shortcut script that will do it for you.
