Jamf’s Quick Guide to Which iOS Permissions Apps Really Need

Our friends at Jamf have published a short guide to iOS app permissions. Based on research analyzing anonymized metadata from nearly 100,000 apps installed by customers of cloud-security firm (and Jamf subsidiary) Wandera, the guide points out that while many apps ask for entirely legitimate permissions, that’s not always the case. A social networking app that lets the user post photos needs access to the camera and at least some photos but does it need access to all photos along with your location and microphone? Haddayr Copley-Woods looks at the most requested permissions, explains why some may be needed while others may be excessive, and provides suggestions for which permissions to limit. For a more in-depth discussion, download the full white paper.

