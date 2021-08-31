Skip to content
Josh Centers

Apple Buys Classical Music Service Primephonic

Apple has purchased classical music streaming service Primephonic and will be integrating it into Apple Music and releasing a dedicated classical music app next year. Apple says:

With the addition of Primephonic, Apple Music subscribers will get a significantly improved classical music experience beginning with Primephonic playlists and exclusive audio content. In the coming months, Apple Music Classical fans will get a dedicated experience with the best features of Primephonic, including better browsing and search capabilities by composer and by repertoire, detailed displays of classical music metadata, plus new features and benefits.

Primephonic is no longer open to new subscriptions and will be taken offline on 7 September 2021. Current Primephonic subscribers will receive 6 free months of Apple Music.

Our resident classical music buff, Kirk McElhearn, who has long been critical of how iTunes and the Music app handle classical music, said it’s “very good news.”

Comments About Apple Buys Classical Music Service Primephonic

