New South Korean Law Mandates Alternative App Store Payment Options

South Korea’s National Assembly has voted to amend its Telecommunications Business Act to force Apple and Google to let developers offer alternative payment methods instead of requiring that they use the built-in payment systems. The new legislation also prevents Apple and Google from unreasonably delaying approval of apps or removing apps from their respective stores. Companies that don’t comply may be fined up to 3% of their South Korean revenue.

Unsurprisingly, Apple isn’t happy and claims the change will increase the risk of fraud. Now we have an opportunity to see if Apple’s claim proves to be true or not. It’s possible the South Korean law will have other repercussions such as encouraging other countries to pass similar legislation.

