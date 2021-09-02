Apple Announces Details of Storing State IDs in Wallet

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



An intriguing feature of Apple’s iOS 15 announcement at WWDC was the option to store a driver’s license or a state ID in the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch. At the time, Apple offered no details, and the feature hasn’t appeared in the iOS 15 betas. Now Apple has provided some specifics: the feature will roll out first to residents of Arizona and Georgia, with Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah to follow. We’re voting for California, New York, Tennessee, and Washington State next.

Apple’s announcement is nicely detailed, but after a briefing with Apple, John Gruber of Daring Fireball shared some additional quick insights. Most importantly, you won’t have to unlock, show, or hand over your iPhone—identification information will be transmitted to a reader using NFC after biometric authentication, much like Apple Pay. Even better, the system will offer the option to share only necessary information—for instance, if you need to prove your age, you could verify that without also sharing your birthdate. (It’s also reading the footnotes for Gruber’s profanity-laced tirade about the ugliness of many state IDs.)

Read original article