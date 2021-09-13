macOS 11.6 Big Sur, iOS 14.8, iPadOS 14.8, watchOS 7.6.2, and Security Update 2021-005 Catalina Fix Security Flaws

Share Facebook

On the eve of Apple’s next big product announcement, the company has released macOS 11.6 Big Sur, iOS 14.8, iPadOS 14.8, watchOS 7.6.2, and Security Update 2021-005 Catalina to fix a PDF-related security issue: “Processing a maliciously crafted PDF may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.”

macOS 11.6, iOS 14.8, and iPadOS 14.8 also fix a Web browsing vulnerability: “Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.”

9to5Mac suggests that the PDF-related vulnerability circumvented Apple’s BlastDoor protections and was used by NSO Group in the Pegasus spyware that was used to target Bahraini activists (see “BlastDoor Hardens iMessage Against Malware Assaults,” 4 February 2021). We recommend installing these updates right away.

Here’s how to update on each platform: