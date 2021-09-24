iPhone 13 Upgrade Advice Based on the Age of Your Current iPhone

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



No one ever doubts that Apple’s latest iPhone 13 models are the most capable iPhones ever made. But how much better are they than your current iPhone? That’s the question that our friend Jason Snell at Six Colors set out to answer. He has published a guide that outlines what new features you can expect to find in an iPhone 13 or an iPhone 13 Pro, based on whether you own an iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or second-generation iPhone SE. Obviously, the older the iPhone, the more significant the differences, but the article is a huge help in identifying exactly what aspects of the iPhone experience will be most improved.

Read original article