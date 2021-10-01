iOS 15.0.1 and iPadOS 15.0.1 Fix Unlock with Apple Watch and “Storage Almost Full” Bugs

Share Facebook

Apple has released iOS 15.0.1 and iPadOS 15.0.1 to fix the following bugs:

Problems with the Unlock with Apple Watch feature (see “Unlock with Apple Watch Broken for Some iPhone 13 Owners, Fix Coming Soon,” 27 September 2021)

Erroneous “Storage Almost Full” notifications

Audio meditations unexpectedly starting Apple Watch workouts for some Apple Fitness+ subscribers

We’ve confirmed that the Unlock with Apple Watch feature works once again, but be aware that you will probably need to enable it in Settings > Face ID & Passcode.

The updates have no published security fixes.

If you’re running iOS 15 or iPadOS 15 and have experienced these bugs, you should update right away, which you can do in Settings > General > Software Update. The iOS 15.0.1 update is 510.9 MB on an iPhone 11 Pro and 445.7 MB on an eighth-generation iPad.