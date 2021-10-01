Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 31 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Josh Centers No comments

iOS 15.0.1 and iPadOS 15.0.1 Fix Unlock with Apple Watch and “Storage Almost Full” Bugs

Apple has released iOS 15.0.1 and iPadOS 15.0.1 to fix the following bugs:

We’ve confirmed that the Unlock with Apple Watch feature works once again, but be aware that you will probably need to enable it in Settings > Face ID & Passcode.

The updates have no published security fixes.

If you’re running iOS 15 or iPadOS 15 and have experienced these bugs, you should update right away, which you can do in Settings > General > Software Update. The iOS 15.0.1 update is 510.9 MB on an iPhone 11 Pro and 445.7 MB on an eighth-generation iPad.

iOS 15.0.1 release notes
Turn on Zoom in Settings > Accessibility > Zoom to read Apple’s microscopic release notes.

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About iOS 15.0.1 and iPadOS 15.0.1 Fix Unlock with Apple Watch and “Storage Almost Full” Bugs

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum