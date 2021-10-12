“Unleashed” Apple Event Set for 18 October 2021

Share Facebook

Apple’s next event will take place on 18 October 2021 at 10 AM PDT. The announcement says Apple will be broadcasting from Apple Park, implying a live event, in contrast to the last few pre-recorded events. As always, you’ll be able to stream the event from Apple’s website or the Apple TV app. You can also add the event to your calendar.

With Apple having just updated the iPhone, iPad, iPad mini, and Apple Watch, the next likely target is the Mac. Rumors have swirled for a while about new MacBook Pro models with an M1X processor, no Touch Bar, and more ports. We may also see updates to the M1-based MacBook Air and Mac mini, which haven’t been updated in a year. It’s also possible that Apple will introduce a larger and more powerful iMac model to complement the entry-level 24-inch iMac (see “Apple Releases New M1-Based 24-inch iMac in Spring Colors,” 20 April 2021). And of course, we’ll continue to hope that Apple will bring out an affordable display to complement the Mac mini and extend the desktop for iMac users.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that the Intel-based 16-inch MacBook Pro, which hasn’t been updated for two years, is unavailable at many Apple stores. That’s a good indication that new MacBook Pro models are coming.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro (which if you’ve lost track still uses Intel and hasn’t been updated in *2* years) is showing unavailable for pick up at many Apple stores plus shipment delays. pic.twitter.com/vPpTLxXIUz — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) October 11, 2021

We don’t yet anticipate an update to the M1-powered iPad Pro, as it was updated seven months ago (see “New iPad Pros Boast M1 Chips and Liquid Retina XDR Display,” 20 April 2021). But Apple could surprise us.

You can learn about everything Apple announces with us by joining us in the #events channel of our SlackBITS group. We’ve been chatting with our readers during the events for a few years now, and it’s always a good time. To join the group, go to slackbits.herokuapp.com, enter your email address, and agree to the code of conduct. You’ll receive an invitation in email right away.