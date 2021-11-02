Skip to content
Josh Centers

iOS 14.8.1 and iPadOS 14.8.1 Address Security Vulnerabilities

The day after Apple released its last round of operating system updates, the company also slipped out iOS 14.8.1 and iPadOS 14.8.1 with security updates for those devices remaining on iOS 14 and iPadOS 14.

The updates include fixes for 12 security vulnerabilities, many of which could allow an attacker to execute code on your device. Apple says that one of the exploits has been used in the wild.

You can install the updates in Settings > General > Software Update. Due to the severity of some of the vulnerabilities, we recommend that you install it soon.

