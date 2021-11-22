No TidBITS Issue on 29 November 2021

Share Facebook

This Thursday will be Thanksgiving here in the United States. We won’t be publishing an email issue on 29 November 2021 so our staffers and contributors can spend the coming week with family, friends, and food.

Although things are far from normal, Tonya and I are looking forward to dinner with our parents, an improvement from last year, when we drove around to share dishes for each family’s separate dinner. And we’ll once again be returning to the recipes from Joe Kissell’s Take Control of Thanksgiving Dinner. The book was never a huge financial success, but it remains the ultimate guide for the logistics necessary to carry off a large holiday meal. I’ve recently enjoyed explaining it to some of my grad student running friends, who are simultaneously drawn to the idea of help with an overwhelming task and baffled by the concept of a 114-page book about how to cook a single dinner.

Although the weekly email issue of TidBITS won’t appear next Monday, we’ll continue to publish articles on the TidBITS site, and the extremely helpful and energetic TidBITS Talk discussions will undoubtedly continue apace. To keep up with everything, visit our site, subscribe to our RSS feed—remember that TidBITS members get a full-text feed—or follow us in Apple News or on Twitter. Look for the next email issue on 6 December 2021.