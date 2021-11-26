Skip to content
Josh Centers No comments

Getting Sharper Text on M1-based Macs with 1440p Displays

Macs don’t provide HiDPI (or Retina) scaling for sharp text on monitors with less than 4K resolution, including those with a 1440p resolution (2560 by 1440 pixels), and existing workarounds for Intel-based Macs don’t work with M1-based Macs. Macworld’s Jared Newman highlights BetterDummy, a clever utility that addresses this limitation in a roundabout way. It lets you trick macOS by mirroring the contents of a fake 5K display of the right aspect ratio onto your actual 1440p screen. BetteryDummy is free and open source, so give it a try if you’re unhappy with your external monitor’s display settings.

Comments About Getting Sharper Text on M1-based Macs with 1440p Displays

