Life360 Family Tracking App Is Selling Its Customers’ Precise Location Data

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Life360 is a popular alternative to Apple’s Find My, letting subscribers keep tabs on family members, but The Markup reports that Life360 is a major source of data for the multibillion-dollar location-tracking industry. Several former employees told The Markup that Life360 sells precise location data for its 33 million customers to roughly a dozen data brokers and is one of the chief providers of such data to the industry. Life360 recently purchased tracking device company Tile, and despite the company’s denials, it’s hard to imagine that it won’t eventually sell data from Tile trackers. This is yet another reminder to be careful with which apps you grant location-access permission. You can check which apps can access your location data in Settings > Privacy > Location Services.

Read original article