Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 31 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Josh Centers No comments

Decorate Your MacBook Pro with Notchmeister

If you have a 2021 MacBook Pro and want to have a little fun with the screen notch that holds the camera hardware, check out Notchmeister from The Iconfactory. It’s a free utility that adds a little decoration to your notch when your pointer is under it. It’s useful in that it helps keep you from losing your pointer, and it adds a splash of fun to your new MacBook Pro. Notchmeister offers five effects: Glow, Cylon, Plasma Leak, Nano Radar, and most seasonally, Festive, a set of Christmas lights to help you get in the holiday spirit. Still pining for a new MacBook Pro? Never fear, since Notchmeister includes a genuine replacement notch for older Macs that lack one. It’s free and open-source, so perhaps we’ll see other developers contributing new decorations as well. (Thanks to Jason Snell for the idea!)

Notchmeister's Festive mode

Read original article

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 31 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Decorate Your MacBook Pro with Notchmeister

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum