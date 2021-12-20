Decorate Your MacBook Pro with Notchmeister

Share Facebook

If you have a 2021 MacBook Pro and want to have a little fun with the screen notch that holds the camera hardware, check out Notchmeister from The Iconfactory. It’s a free utility that adds a little decoration to your notch when your pointer is under it. It’s useful in that it helps keep you from losing your pointer, and it adds a splash of fun to your new MacBook Pro. Notchmeister offers five effects: Glow, Cylon, Plasma Leak, Nano Radar, and most seasonally, Festive, a set of Christmas lights to help you get in the holiday spirit. Still pining for a new MacBook Pro? Never fear, since Notchmeister includes a genuine replacement notch for older Macs that lack one. It’s free and open-source, so perhaps we’ll see other developers contributing new decorations as well. (Thanks to Jason Snell for the idea!)

