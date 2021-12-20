Verizon Collecting Browsing Data On Users

Share Facebook

The Verge reports that, if you’re a Verizon customer, the company has likely opted you into its “Custom Experience” data-gathering program, which collects data about your apps and Web browsing history to help “provide you more personalized experiences with Verizon.” Verizon has sent email to customers explaining and defending the program, but there’s a good chance you missed the message. If you’re offended by yet another example of egregious and unnecessary tracking, you can opt out of the program and delete already-gathered data in the “Manage privacy settings” pane of the My Verizon app or the Verizon website. And if you’re an AT&T or T-Mobile customer, The Verge’s article has links that will help you opt out of similar programs.

