Verizon Collecting Browsing Data On Users
The Verge reports that, if you’re a Verizon customer, the company has likely opted you into its “Custom Experience” data-gathering program, which collects data about your apps and Web browsing history to help “provide you more personalized experiences with Verizon.” Verizon has sent email to customers explaining and defending the program, but there’s a good chance you missed the message. If you’re offended by yet another example of egregious and unnecessary tracking, you can opt out of the program and delete already-gathered data in the “Manage privacy settings” pane of the My Verizon app or the Verizon website. And if you’re an AT&T or T-Mobile customer, The Verge’s article has links that will help you opt out of similar programs.
Catch 22. I have Verizon Fios (which is great) but I do not have a Verizon mobile account. I can sign on to the Verizon website but I cannot find any ‘Customer Experience’ settings there. I can download the My Verizon app on my (ATT) iPhone but it won’t let me log in without a Verizon mobile account.
I am retired but managed programmers for much of my career and not one of them was this stupid.
It may not apply to Fios. Verizon used to have a clear distinction between Verizon Wireless and Verizon Fios, but it’s all Verizon now.
Thank you!
Let me ask a question. Suppose Verizon Fios is just as tricky as wireless and is collecting this data. I use 1.1.1.1 as my DNS and I also run through a VPN, is my browsing data still visible to Verizon?
