Missouri Likely to Prosecute Reporter for Viewing Web Page Source

Missouri Governor Mike Parson is encouraging the prosecution of a St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter for the supposed crime of viewing the HTML source of a state website, which inadvertently contained Social Security numbers of state educators. The reporter alerted the state and published an article only once the data was removed, but it looks likely that Missouri will move forward with computer tampering charges. Despite an FBI agent saying that the incident was not a network intrusion and that the state’s database was misconfigured, it seems that the governor isn’t above interpreting “View source,” a standard feature of Web browsers since the earliest days of the Web, as a form of tampering in an attempt to harass a news outlet over an embarrassing report. Technological ignorance, malice, or an unholy combination of both?

