Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 31 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Josh Centers No comments

Apple Rushes Out watchOS 8.4.1 with Undisclosed Bug Fixes

Hot on the heels of the watchOS 8.4 update (see “Apple Releases iOS 15.3, iPadOS 15.3, macOS Monterey 12.2, watchOS 8.4, tvOS 15.3, and HomePod Software Version 15.3,” 26 January 2022), Apple has released watchOS 8.4.1 with unspecified bug fixes for the Apple Watch Series 4 and later.watchOS 8.4.1 release notes

It’s unfortunate that Apple didn’t see fit to even hint at what sort of bugs watchOS 8.4.1 fixes, but given the speed at which Apple released it after watchOS 8.4, you should probably update sooner than later. Our best guess is that watchOS 8.4 introduced some new problem that Apple felt was sufficiently important to warrant an immediate update, if not important enough to describe.

You can install the 63.8 MB update (for an Apple Watch Series 4) in the Watch app in Settings > General > Software Update. The Apple Watch must be on a charger and have at least a 50% charge to install the update.

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 31 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Apple Rushes Out watchOS 8.4.1 with Undisclosed Bug Fixes

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum