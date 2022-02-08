Apple’s Tap to Pay Will Allow Merchants to Accept Contactless Payments on iPhones
Apple has finally confirmed the rumor that it will soon allow merchants to accept payments directly on iPhones, with no additional hardware required. Square was the pioneer in this space years ago, sending out free credit card swipe readers that connected to an iPhone through the headphone jack to anyone who wanted them. More capable Square point-of-sale terminals, and it’s likely that you’ve used one at some point.
Pundits are proclaiming Apple’s new Tap to Pay technology a “Square killer,” but Apple isn’t offering its own service. Instead, the company will provide the capability for partners like Stripe and Shopify, with more payment platforms coming later in the year. Customers will be able to tap a contactless payment method (like an iPhone, Apple Watch, or compatible credit card) to a merchant’s iPhone to make a payment over Apple Pay, using the NFC technology built into all recent iPhones. Like all Apple Pay transactions, the Tap to Pay transactions will be encrypted and processed by the iPhone’s Secure Element, and Apple won’t know what is being purchased or who is buying it. Tap to Pay is sure to be a boost to Apple’s steadily accelerating services business and a boon to small retailers in particular.
And the Stripe program is already in beta.
It would be nice if Apple could cut out the middleman here and accept card payments as if someone sent Apple Pay cash through iMessage. Just tap an NFC card instead of sending the amount through iMessage. Done.
I guess the advantage for Apple is that in that scenario they’d get stuck with having to pay ACH fees (could they pass those along to the merchant?), whereas in this solution those fees get paid by Stripe/Shopify et al. who then pass it on to the merchant via their fees. I’d imagine sellers who are serious about NFC payment probably also need a bunch of other software to support inventory/taxes/payroll so maybe they’d be sticking with companies like Square anyway.
Join the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum