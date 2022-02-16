Apple Declares the iPhone 6 Plus “Vintage”

Share Facebook

If you’re still rocking an iPhone 6 Plus, you officially have a vintage iPhone, as reported by Macworld. Once Apple declares a product to be “vintage,” Apple and Apple-authorized repair shops may no longer be able to obtain parts for it, except in places like France with stronger consumer protection laws. Apple moves products into the vintage category once it hasn’t distributed the product for a minimum of 5 years, up to 7 years. After 7 years, products are declared “obsolete” and lose all support. Apple hasn’t sold the iPhone 6 Plus since September 2016. Ironically, the iPhone 6 has avoided the vintage list because Apple re-released it in parts of Asia in 2018.

