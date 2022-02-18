Verizon Offering Free Apple Arcade with Unlimited 5G Plans

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



9to5Mac reports that Verizon is now bundling Apple Arcade with its 5G Play More and 5G Get More plans. The carrier had previously included free months of Apple Arcade with those plans, but that benefit is now permanent. Apple Arcade usually costs $4.99 per month on its own, so it’s a nice little bonus. Google Play Pass is also included, in case anyone in your family uses Android devices. If you play Apple Arcade, what are your favorite games?