Has Apple Abandoned the iPod touch?
Apple introduced the current seventh-generation iPod touch in May 2019, making it 1000 days old, according to MacRumors. Even then, it was a modest update, as Adam Engst noted in “New iPod touch Gains A10 Chip and 256 GB Configuration” (28 May 2019). It is the only iPod still in production, and it’s one of Apple’s least-expensive devices, starting at $199.
Will Apple ever release an updated iPod touch? The current model is compatible with the current iOS 15, but if iOS 16 were to drop it off the train, that might be incentive enough for Apple to release an update with a more-modern processor. The iPod touch would seem to be ideal for some kids, but we assume that sales are minimal or Apple would have treated it like the base-level iPad, which receives regular hardware updates.
I certainly hope not. Although the current Touch is not powerful enough for many games (having the CPU equivalent of an iPhone 7), it is still a very good music player (although I still would really love a 128GB version of the 5th gen iPod nano as my primary music player).
I really don’t want to transfer my 80GB music collection to my phone. I don’t want to fill its storage with media files, I don’t want to spend an extra $100 for more storage, I don’t want music playback to drain my batteries, and I want an analog headphone jack. For this reason, I use and want to keep using my iPod Touch.
An upgrade to a more modern processor, to remain compatible with modern apps (especially games) would be very welcome. Here’s hoping somebody at Apple agrees with me.
I also hope the iPod survives.
I have 3 iPod Touches, 1 iPod Nano, and 1 iPod Shuffle. These all get used regularly. One of the iPod Touches is a first generation, no camera. I have it loaded with streaming apps and it is docked on top of a Sangeon radio receiver. I have an image of it backed up, so I can restore it should something software-related cause a problem. It works perfectly fine for my needs, even though it was rendered obsolete long ago.
I have an original Touch and I have to say, I haven’t used it since I got my first iPhone. I could see if I had a larger music library, where it would be handy to move everything onto a different unit. (it’s photos that eat up my phone storage, music is about 10gb). In the house I use an iMac as a music server, and have wifi and BT speakers if I want to listen in other areas.
Now the Shuffle - that one I miss. It is the perfect workout companion. Just wish they handled the washing machine better
Diane
I also hope they update the iPod touch, they usually come out earlier in the year than the iPhone & iOS releases. Maybe one with an A13 processor like the iPhone 11 & 2nd gen. SE.
I’ll be surprised if iOS 16 doesn’t support the current iPod touch. Since it has an A10 Fusion processor, that would suggest they would be dropping everything with an A10 or older.
A8: iPad mini (4th gen)
A8X: iPad Air (2nd gen)
A9: iPhone 6s, iPhone SE (1st gen), iPad (5th gen)
A9X: iPad Pro (9.7 inch), iPad Pro 12.9 inch (1st gen)
A10 Fusion: iPod touch, iPhone 7, iPad (6th & 7th gen)
That would be a lot of models all at once. Also, the iPod touch and 7th gen iPad were released in 2019, 3-ish years would be a relatively short amount of time for iOS support.
I hope they don’t abandon it. I prefer to have a separate music player for my long flights, rather than drain my phone battery, and have to worry about recharging it.
Still, I won’t be surprised if they drop it when the A10 Fusion ages out.
I really wish they’d bring back the clickwheel, which was a much better interface, IMO, than the touch screen for rapidly selecting and scrolling through music. (Now that will never happen.)
Kevin
A couple of years ago there was a company that was selling Shuffles that had been waterproofed; I bought one for my wife so that she can listen to music when she swims. Unfortunately, and as expected (since Apple stopped making Shuffles), they are no longer available, but this was their Amazon page:
It’s still working great, and she swims with it several times a week.
I’m going to reach out to them anyway - thanks! I’ve bought a few on eBay but they are not cheap.
Diane
Join the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum