A Baseball Fan Explains Apple’s MLB Deal

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



The most interesting non-hardware announcement at Apple’s Peek Performance event was that Major League Baseball is coming to Apple TV+. Every Friday night during the baseball season, Apple TV+ will show two games. Apple TV+ will also feature MLB Big Inning and MLB archival content. Outside of his Apple-related work at Six Colors, Jason Snell happens to be a baseball fan, and he explains why this is a major pivot for Apple TV+:

In the meantime, there’s this: Apple is getting into sports, and live streaming, and even streaming linear channels. This deal will probably be the first of many. It will be interesting to see how Apple TV+ as a service grows and adapts to a new world where it isn’t all just about CODA and Ted Lasso, but about the Yankees and the Red Sox, too.

For now, baseball fans may be grumbling about having to subscribe to yet another service (and the player lockout), but it’ll be fascinating to see how Apple handles live sports. It may be a vision of our sports entertainment future.

Read original article