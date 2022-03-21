Fifth-Generation iPad Air Drawing Build Quality Complaints

Share Facebook

iMore has unearthed a thread on Reddit where owners of the new fifth-generation iPad Air are complaining that the iPad’s aluminum back panel is so thin that it creaks and bends slightly. Multiple people have reported the problem, which is concerning since previous iPads have always been solidly built. That thread also contains reports of some newer MacBooks being creaky and not sitting flat.

It’s unclear if these problems are due to cost-cutting measures related to increased aluminum costs, quality-control failures associated with difficult-to-meet production quotas during the pandemic, or just the result of a bad batch. Since the pandemic started, we’ve seen multiple reports of poor build quality across a wide range of products, likely due to cost increases, supply chain hiccups, and worker shortages. Let us know if you’ve experienced build quality issues on any new Apple products, and in the meantime, remember that you can return any Apple hardware product within 14 days for a full refund.

