Clarifying the Lack of Mac Studio SSD Upgradability
As soon as early purchasers of the Mac Studio received their units, some took the opportunity to tear Apple’s newest Mac apart to see what was inside. Many were stunned to find that the Mac Studio’s SSDs were physically replaceable, only to be disappointed when their Mac Studios wouldn’t boot after swapping SSDs. Some accused Apple of locking the drives in software or even bricking the computers.
As Andrew Cunningham of Ars Technica explains, that isn’t the case. Every SSD has two components: the controller that acts as an interface to the machine and the flash storage itself. Apple now builds the SSD controller into its own chips: the entire M1 family and the T2 security chip used in Intel-based Macs. The SSDs inside the Mac Studio are merely raw storage without a controller. iFixit has since gotten a Mac Studio drive swap to work, which means the storage in the Mac Studio is repairable. If matching Apple’s SSD hardware design is all that’s necessary, we expect that vendors like OWC will eventually offer compatible Mac Studio SSDs. However, there could also be Apple-proprietary chips involved that may prevent such products.
We got two base model Mac Studio units to accept each other’s drives, so storage swaps are possible! Both drives in one unit isn’t working just yet…wish us luck. pic.twitter.com/i2wcbppluf
— iFixit (@iFixit) March 22, 2022
One of the things that annoys me greatly about the right-to-repair movement is how quick many of its proponents are to attribute anything that makes DIY repairs and/or upgrades less convenient to direct, intentional malice. The video cited in the referenced Ars Technica article follows that script to a T.
I sympathize with those who want to hardware tinker and also run macOS. My computer history starts in the mid-'70s, when tinkering was absolutely required. There was a time when I could strip down and reassemble a fully loaded Apple ][+ with my eyes closed. I still have one of the old Apple II security-screw drivers in my toolkit, and a handful of Apple hex keys in a drawer. (I worked a lot on school machines.) I believe in the right to repair as a fundamental principle.
But these people are ignoring one simple fact: This isn’t about them.
No matter how evil one may think Apple is, the bottom line is…well, the bottom line. Apple makes decisions that are intended to support its financial goals. It’s a business. That’s what businesses do.
If Apple thought that thwarting DIY’ers was such an important goal in and of itself, or even just a primary component of making the device secure, you wouldn’t be able to get into the machine at all without at least seriously damaging it.
DIY’ers aren’t the intended buyers of the Mac Studio. They’re not the intended buyers of any Apple devices.
Apple doesn’t make devices with the intent of tinkering. They make devices that are intended to be secure and reliable—a goal that frequently is at odds with tinkering.
There’s no simple way to get everything you might want. (Though getting Apple to license a Mac-like windowing system for a Linux distro might come close for some people.) This doesn’t mean they’re being malicious. It just means that there are more factors involved than mere tinkerability.
Until I bought my iMac in 2018 I have always “tinkered” with my Macs. The prices for hardware upgrades from Apple always were ridiculously bad. Swapping out hard drives or installing new RAM when needed was simple.
It should be much more about the customer. Theoretically, the computers are being made for the customer. Getting all the information we need to operate, maintain, and possibly upgrade an Apple computer shouldn’t feel like pulling teeth. We shouldn’t have to rely on investigative geniuses like Howard Oakley so much for basic things that Apple could have made public. I suspect that half the time that details are labeled “proprietary” by manufacturers (of any type of product), there is no actual concern that those details will be of value to competitors. So proprietary just as often means, “We don’t want to talk about it” - for a host of reasons that probably involve hoping to generate more profit. The profit goal is good but too often it’s made with genuine disrespect to the customer.
The commenters to this article so far (3 comments) seem to miss the point of the architecture of the Mac Studio with regards to storage, and that this follows from the overall architecture of Apple Silicon (SOCs). Apple is making monolithic system on chips (SOCs) that have direct access to not only CPU cores, GPU cores (even shared memory for more bandwidth and faster access for CPU and GPU), the other co-processors, and finally the bulk storage. The storage controllers are built in to the SOC, making storage far closer to the processors in terms of bandwidth and lower latency, offering considerable speed increases over typical SSDs that have bulk NAND storage on the same board as the SSD controllers, AND an interconnect to the system bus (usually PCIe nowadays.)
Are they doing this to thwart user upgrades? I’d say not. Are they doing this because it’s cheaper? I’d guess not, because they have created a custom implementation that does not take advantage of industry standard economy of scale benefits found with generic SSD modules. I say they are for sure doing it this way to get the bulk NAND storage as close to the SOC as possible, increasing bandwidth, decreasing latency, making everything faster. Is the way the Apple Studio doing it with removable NAND storage module less expensive than soldering NAND directly to the logic board? Maybe not, until you speculate that this architecture may be shared with upcoming Mac Pros, and possibly 27" iMac Pros (as Rene Ritchey points out, these may not really be completely dead yet.) Also, because of the larger enclosures of these kinds of machines, there isn’t so much necessity of soldering NAND to the logic board.
Thinking about this even more, this whole architecture is the same with Macbook Air, Mac Mini, even iPad and iPhone, it’s just that we’ve always seen NAND soldered to the logic board, and immediately decried the lack of upgradability. Now that we see a Mac with socketed, removable NAND, everyone jumps to the conclusion that it should be upgradable as easily as swapping a PCIe-based SSD, because that’s the model they know. But now we have seen a physical model for socketed NAND separate from the SOC controller, and everyone has jumped to conclusions that are not accurate.
There’s a “rock and hard place” discussion buried somewhere in here…
Is it in the customer’s best interests to have a high performing, less complex, more reliable, secure platform? One that just works without needing to fiddle around with the innards, compatibility of components, drivers? Apple thinks yes, as evidenced by the the architecture and design decisions that they made (especially with Apple Silicon). The downsides are that there may not be off-the-shelf components that tinkering consumers can swap in and out.
Is it in the consumer’s best interests to have components that enable them to swap out components? Yes as it allows them choice. But the downsides are that performance may not be better, the platform is more complex (T2 chip on Macs and TPM requirement on Windows 11), lower reliability and may not be as secure?
You make the decision which way you prefer. Neither is “good” or “bad”, and it all comes down to what you value.
And everyone has gotten used to thinking of a PC as an Intel/AMD CPU with socketed/removable components. Apple Silicon Macs turned that expectation on its side. It’s hard to break 30-40 years of “this is what a computer should look like”.
It’s also architecturally very similar to the use of the T2 chip on Intel Macs. The T2 is the SSD controller, connecting directly to raw flash modules (of one form or another). And we have seen it perform better than standard NVMe SSD modules.
The reality is Apple is steering more toward locked-down hardware, which is very much in the company’s DNA. Jobs didn’t want anyone monkeying with the Mac.
My frustration is that every other vendor tends to copy whatever Apple does, whether it’s a good idea or not, and even non-Apple hardware is much more locked down than it used to be.
A lot of good points made in this thread, and I think it’s important to remember how many people actually tinkered with their computers, vs never changed anything other than peripherals after the purchase. 5%? Apple likes things to just work.
That being said, I am very glad Apple has the SSDs in sockets vs soldered down. Replacing a whole motherboard (ie the whole computer except for the case basically) is very wasteful environmentally, and replacing only one failed part, even if it requires some crypto re-pairing, is a lot better, cheaper, and faster I would assume.
I would argue that motherboards of the size that have socketed memory, NVMe slots and PCI slots actually need to have components that can be replaced. You have lots of real estate and soldering for those connectors as well as the components the connectors are made of. Not to forget the components on the cards that have to interface on both sides of the card and bus.
It’s very remarkable to see the small size of Mac motherboards these days. It would be an interesting case study on the environmental impact of a small motherboard, how often it’s components fail that necessitate a replacement and overall recyclability vs a more traditional socketed build.
Join the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum