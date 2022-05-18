Google Lets Legacy G Suite Users Keep Their Email for Free

Share Facebook

For many years, Google let individuals and families create free G Suite accounts to use custom domains with Gmail. Recently, however, Google told those users they would have to subscribe to Google Workspace to keep those accounts, forcing some TidBITS readers to choose whether to stick with Google or move their hosted email elsewhere.

At nearly the last minute, Google has relented. Ars Technica explains how legacy G Suite users can keep their email accounts for free. Note that you must manually sign up for the free option by 27 June 2022—if you do nothing, your G Suite account will be suspended on 1 August 2022. The G Suite legacy free edition is only for personal or family use—business users must move to the paid Google Workspace. If you’ve already started paying for Google Workspace but qualify for the G Suite legacy free edition, contact Google support.

