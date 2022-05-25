Apple Updates tvOS and HomePod Software to 15.5.1 to Address Music Bug
Shortly after releasing tvOS 15.5 and HomePod Software 15.5 (see “Apple Releases iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5, macOS 12.4, watchOS 8.6, tvOS 15.5, and HomePod Software 15.5,” 16 May 2022), Apple has released tvOS 15.5.1 and HomePod Software 15.5.1 to fix a bug where music could “stop playing after a short time.” Neither update includes any security fixes.
Both updates should install automatically, but if you’re experiencing this issue and want to update immediately, here’s how:
- Apple TV HD and later: Open Settings and go to System > Software Updates > Update Software.
- HomePods: Open the Home app in iOS or iPadOS, tap the Home icon in the upper-left corner, scroll down and tap Home Settings, and then Software Update.
