Apple Pushing Promotional Content into Apple Music Radio Stations and Playlists

Over at Macworld, Jason Snell laments that Apple is now inserting promotional content into Apple-created radio stations and playlists. Play one of Apple’s on-demand radio stations and you’ll be subjected to ads for other Apple Music radio shows. You can skip them, but that shouldn’t be necessary. On the playlist side, Apple is now featuring a particular artist each week, and it leads off with a short spoken-word interview with the artist. That’s also easily skippable if you’re starting the playlist from within Music, but less so if you’re invoking it via Siri or have it on shuffle. Unfortunately, there’s no way to filter out these ads and interview clips—at minimum, there should be a setting to eliminate such intrusions. Overall, however, it’s a troubling direction for Apple to be taking a service that has previously focused on the music.

