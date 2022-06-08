Skip to content
Josh Centers

2022 Apple Design Award Winners

At WWDC every year, Apple takes the opporuntity to announce its Apple Design Awards, currently described as honoring “excellence in innovation, ingenuity, and technical achievement in app and game design.” Apple chose 12 apps in 6 rather odd categories: Inclusivity, Delight and Fun, Interaction, Social Impact, Visuals and Graphics, and Innovation. Unfortunately, as has been the case for several years, the Mac was largely overlooked, with only 3 of the 12 apps being available for Mac, and all of those also run on the iPhone and iPad. Plus, half of the winners are games. If you were in charge of the Apple Design Awards, what categories would you set?

