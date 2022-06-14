Skip to content
Josh Centers No comments

Apple TV+ Strikes Exclusive 10-Year Deal for Major League Soccer

Apple has struck a major deal to stream Major League Soccer exclusively on Apple TV+ for 10 years—from early 2023 through 2032. Apple TV+ will stream all games with no local broadcast blackouts. This is a huge deal, as most sports broadcasts, even on streaming platforms, “black out” games by geographic location to encourage in-person attendance. Game audio will be available in English and Spanish, and Canadian games will also be available in French.

Sports are a key differentiator for streaming services, because it’s live, unpredictable, and always fresh. While it’s easy to subscribe to a service for a month, catch up on content, and then cancel, sports keeps viewers coming back for the next game. If Apple keeps the price of Apple TV+ at $4.99 per month, this will be a tremendous deal for soccer fans.Apple MLS partnership

