Apple Invites Top Community Contributors for “White-Glove” Treatment

The Apple Support Community forum has long offered game-like points and levels to encourage participation, but now the company is taking it a step further with Apple Community+, an exclusive invitation-only program for its top community contributors. Apple says that invitations are limited to a few lots per year. The company is equally vague on the benefits but promises “special perks, white-glove experiences, and more,” whatever that means. (The term “white-glove” generally refers to high-quality and highly personalized customer service—it’s unclear how that matches up with a reward program for helpful commenters.)

Many years ago, Apple sent Adam Engst a mug as a “thank you” for his contributions to the iPhoto forum in Apple Discussions, the predecessor to Apple Support Community. It doesn’t sound as though there will be any physical rewards involved in Apple Community+.

If your invitation was lost in the mail, you can always contribute to our TidBITS Talk forum, where our CEO reads every post and is the most prolific contributor. Let’s see Tim Cook match that.

