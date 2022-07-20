Share Facebook

Even though much of Apple’s development work is devoted to polishing the betas of its next-generation operating systems, the company found time to release minor updates for its current operating systems: iOS 15.6, iPadOS 15.6, macOS 12.5 Monterey, watchOS 8.7, tvOS 15.6, and HomePod Software 15.6.

Happily, Apple doesn’t call out any of the security fixes as being actively exploited in the wild, so we recommend waiting a week or so to install these updates to see if they have any side effects. Unless, of course, you’re watching live sports in the TV app.

iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6

In iOS 15.6, the TV app offers more control over live sports broadcasts like pause, rewind, fast-forward, and restart. It also offers a few specific fixes for:

Safari tabs reverting to the previous page

A Settings bug that would erroneously show a device’s storage as full

Braille devices slowing down or not responding when navigating text in Mail

iPadOS 15.6 includes an additional fix for a bug that could prevent the sixth-generation iPad mini from detecting chargers and other USB-C accessories.

iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 include 37 security fixes.

macOS 12.5 Monterey

Like iOS 15.6, macOS 12.5 Monterey adds additional control options to live sports in the TV app and a fix for the Safari tab issue. It includes 50 security fixes.

watchOS 8.7, tvOS 15.6, HomePod Software 15.6

The remaining updates are even more minimal unless you’re a Chinese or Japanese-speaking HomePod user: