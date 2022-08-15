Skip to content
Adam Engst

Instagram and Facebook Could Track Everything You Do in Their In-App Browsers

Avoid Instagram browser tracking

In the latest update to all the ways that Meta (previously Facebook) works to track users, security researcher Felix Krause has discovered that the Instagram and Facebook iOS apps inject custom JavaScript code into every website using their custom in-app browser. That code, according to Meta, helps aggregate events like online purchases before the Facebook platform uses those events for targeted advertising and measurement.

That may or may not cross your line for unnecessary tracking, but Krause’s broader point is that such custom scripts could monitor your every interaction on third-party websites, including form inputs like passwords and credit card numbers, so you have to decide what you trust Meta to do in the future. You can sidestep this privacy vulnerability by tapping the ••• button at the top right and selecting Open in Browser, accessing the Instagram and Facebook websites in Safari instead of their iOS apps, or opting out of Meta’s exploitative business model entirely.

 

