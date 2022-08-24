Design Your Own Frankenphone

Share Facebook

Tired of stale iPhone designs? Think you can do better? Now is your chance to prove it or just indulge your inner mad scientist. Neal Agarwal has created a Web app that lets you design your own iPhone. Much like the classic Mr. Potato Head toy, you’re given a bare-bones iPhone design to which you can add accessories like a notch, volume buttons, and cameras. Make it as serious or as silly as you want, with options for a headphone jack, Digital Crown, Mac Pro feet, googly eyes, a copter blade, and more. Rotate the iPhone to the desired side and drag an item to the iPhone to attach it. You can’t move an item once you’ve placed it; instead, click the item, click Delete in the lower-right corner, and then replace it. You can even click a Present button to see and download an Apple-esque commercial for your creation. Share screenshots of your best design with us in the comments!

