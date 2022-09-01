iOS 12.5.6 Fixes Serious WebKit Vulnerability for Older Devices

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email



Apple has released iOS 12.5.6, a small but important security update for older devices to fix a serious WebKit vulnerability also addressed by iOS 15.6.1 (see “iOS 15.6.1, iPadOS 15.6.1, and macOS 12.5.1 Monterey Address Serious Security Vulnerabilities,” 17 August 2022). You can install the update from Settings > General > Software Update. Because this vulnerability has been exploited in the wild, we recommend that you update immediately if you’re still using any of the following devices:

iPhone 5s

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPad Air (1st generation)

iPad mini 2

iPad mini 3

iPod touch (6th generation)

Apple noted that iOS 12 was not affected by the kernel vulnerability fixed in iOS 15.6.1.